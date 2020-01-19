Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $44.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.35.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at $161,046,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock worth $1,794,284,775.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

