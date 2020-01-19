U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $55.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.66.

USB opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

