Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, 1,769,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,848,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

