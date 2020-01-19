Tripio (TRIO) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Tripio has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $2.10 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

