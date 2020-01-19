TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.74. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 49,620 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TransGlobe Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.76.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

