Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.
