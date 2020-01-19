Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares during the period. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.