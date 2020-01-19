TOP Trading Up 11.8% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, TOP has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $6.01 million and $285,884.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

