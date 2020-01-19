TOKPIE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $60,807.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,549,585 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

