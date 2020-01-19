TokenClub (TCT) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene and FCoin. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $116,881.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05644026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00128613 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

