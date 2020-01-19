Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 56,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 93,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 700,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $952,116.96.

About Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

