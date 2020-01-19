Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $38,650.00 and $35,031.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00669817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007667 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

