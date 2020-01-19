TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,822. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market cap of $645.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.66. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,539.42. Also, Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539. 18.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

