THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $4,898.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and LBank.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,489,280,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

