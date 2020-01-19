The Voyager Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Livecoin, Bithumb and Cobinhood. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.55 or 0.03011489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00198374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb, IDEX, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, AirSwap, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

