The Sage Group’s (SGE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price objective for the company. Shore Capital lowered The Sage Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 674.50 ($8.87).

Shares of SGE stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 734.20 ($9.66). The company had a trading volume of 3,990,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 740.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 729.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total value of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

