The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

PRSC opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter.

In other The Providence Service news, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Providence Service by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Providence Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Providence Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Providence Service by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

