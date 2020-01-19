The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 126,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb bought 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $117,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

