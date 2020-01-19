The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
The First Bancshares stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
The First Bancshares Company Profile
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.