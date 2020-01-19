The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

