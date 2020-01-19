Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

