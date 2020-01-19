Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Tesco (LON:TSCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 236 ($3.10). Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.74. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

