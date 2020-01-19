Talanx (FRA:TLX) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Talanx AG (FRA:TLX) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €45.64 ($53.07) and last traded at €45.62 ($53.05), 44,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €45.08 ($52.42).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.92.

Talanx Company Profile (FRA:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

