Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Announces Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE TSM opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $304.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.