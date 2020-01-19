Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $54.88, 476,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 338,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,424,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $222,512.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,073.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,313 shares of company stock worth $4,112,586. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.