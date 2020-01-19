Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

SWDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank from an equal rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Swedbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Swedbank stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.70. Swedbank has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

