SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 385,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $259.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.