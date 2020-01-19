SunTrust Banks Lowers Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Store Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.89.

STOR opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Store Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Store Capital by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Store Capital by 290.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

