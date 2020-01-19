Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 1,823,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,146. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.76%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 201.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

