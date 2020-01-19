Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.81. Strad Energy Services shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 57,570 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Strad Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 million and a PE ratio of -27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.68.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strad Energy Services Ltd will post 0.2807756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

