STK Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, STK has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One STK token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX and Cobinhood. STK has a market capitalization of $539,731.00 and $8,090.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.03083050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00196304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128199 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.