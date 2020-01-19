Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

