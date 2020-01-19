Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

