Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,362.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,480.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.