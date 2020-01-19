Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

