Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

