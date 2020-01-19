Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post $261.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.65 million and the highest is $265.43 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $269.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 888,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,811. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

