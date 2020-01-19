Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Sterling Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBT. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of SBT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 27,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.23. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

