StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.76 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in StarTek by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StarTek stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $309.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. StarTek has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

