Standpoint Research Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Hold

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.40.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.