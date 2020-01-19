Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.89.

NYSE SPOT traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.34. 1,314,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,134. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -269.71 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

