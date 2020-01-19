Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.89.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.71 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.25.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Spotify by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

