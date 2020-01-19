SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. SportyCo has a total market cap of $57,404.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.02885489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00196549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00126680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kucoin, Coinbe and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

