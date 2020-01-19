Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Tops $0.21 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002325 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $17.02 million and $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.78 or 0.05816150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

SXDT is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

