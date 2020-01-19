S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $296.79 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $185.08 and a 1 year high of $299.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,336,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

