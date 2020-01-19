Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 938.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 348,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

