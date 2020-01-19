SoMee.Social (ONG) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $189,735.00 and $1,022.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.03083050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00196304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128199 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SoMee.Social Token Profile

SoMee.Social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,372,690 tokens. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

