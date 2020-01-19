Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.37. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 38.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

