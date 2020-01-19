SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.06

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and traded as high as $20.45. SolGold shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 1,764,663 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOLG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.34. The firm has a market cap of $393.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

