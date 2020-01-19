SnowGem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $90,530.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $398,715.00 and $90,530.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,922.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.01953383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.53 or 0.03795359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00664433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00750367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00093428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010181 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00566193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,545,280 coins and its circulating supply is 21,468,188 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

