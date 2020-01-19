Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,670 at Goldman Sachs Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,769.33 ($23.27).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,892 ($24.89). 1,390,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,798.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,812.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

