SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $528.63 Million

Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $528.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $555.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $474.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE SITE traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.01. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,424 shares of company stock valued at $9,836,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

